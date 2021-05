Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission next week will meet with a representative of an insurance company and discuss township roads.

The agenda for the meeting in the courthouse in Trenton on June 1 includes Amber Ambrose with Connell Insurance at 9 o’clock for an introduction to the company and Myers Township at 10 o’clock about township roads.

The Grundy County Commission plans to look at more township roads, tubes, and bridges on the afternoon of June 1.

