Four face judge in Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court

Among cases in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, Kyle Ray Graves of rural Trenton pleaded guilty to violating a protection order for an adult.

On a plea bargain, the prosecuting attorney dismissed a burglary count. Graves was sentenced yesterday to 60 days at the Grundy County Detention Center with credit for the first 16 days in jail. The rest of the sentence was suspended, and Graves was placed on one-year probation, and he’s to pay court costs.

Trenton resident Mark Pinto pleaded guilty to an amended charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He originally had a felony drug possession charge. Pinto was fined $300, ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund, and pay the court costs.

Alicia Dawn Garner of Trenton, who was recently arrested, appeared in court where she pleaded guilty to a 2016 theft of U.S. currency. On a plea agreement, Garner was fined $100, ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement fund and pay costs. All expenses are to be taken from the posted $1,000 bond.

Milan resident Jose Gonzalez pleaded guilty to an amended charge of defective equipment. He was fined $200 plus court costs.

