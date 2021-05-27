Audio: Livingston County Steam and Gas Association to sponsor “Old-Time Harvest Days” in September

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Steam and Gas Association will sponsor Old-Time Harvest Days from September 24th through 26th.

Steam and Gas Association Member Marie Hinnen says a different tractor is featured each year at the event at the Livingston County Fairgrounds. This year’s featured tractor will be the Massey Ferguson.

Anyone with any type of tractor is welcome to display it. Hinnen notes that set up days for Old-Time Harvest Days are usually the Wednesday and Thursday before the event.

Garden tractors and hit-and-miss engines will also be on display. Hinnen says the Steam and Gas Association sends invitations to area schools for Kids Day, which will be September 24th this year.

She mentions there have been up to 500 children during Kids Day in the past.

Something new this year is Livingston County veterans organizations putting on shows for the children on flag etiquette.

Hinnen notes the veterans organizations will come back for shows that Saturday as well.

September 25th will start with a pedal pull for all ages at 10:30 in the morning.

There will also be a quilt show at 11 o’clock. Hinnen says crocheted or other handcrafted items can be shown as well.

The Parade of Power will be at 1 o’clock that Saturday. It usually starts with a steam engine, and anyone who brought a tractor can be involved.

Anyone who has a tractor can participate in different games during a tractor rodeo at 7 o’clock.

Hinnen says the president of the Steam and Gas Association, Mike Williams, is a pastor. He will lead a church service September 26th at 9 o’clock in the morning.

Admission is free for Old-Time Harvest Days, but donations will be accepted. Since the Livingston County Steam and Gas Association is a 501(c)(3) organization, donations are tax deductible.

There will be camping available on the grounds. Electric hookups will be $10 per day.

Call Marie Hinnen for more information on camping, if you want to be a vendor, or for general information about the event September 24th through 26th at 660-752-6499. More information can also be found at livcosteamandgas.com.

