The Grundy County Commission set the tax levy and corrected a tax assessment of a resident on August 17th.

The tax rate was set at $.1967 per $100 of assessed valuation, which is down $.0198 from last year. Grundy County’s assessed valuation for 2021 totals $135,457,340, which is an increase of $5,389,378 from the prior year.

County Clerk Betty Spickard reports taxes were corrected for Chad Crawford, and that involved the abatement of a trailer.

