The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education approved the proposed tax rate on August 16th.

The total rate was set at $4.4709 per $100 of assessed valuation. That included $4.2984 for the incidental fund and $.1725 for the capital projects fund.

The board approved bus routes and the Special Education Compliance Plan Part B Option A as presented.

After a closed session, cook positions were offered to Chelsey Smith and Carol Stewart. Carrie Cook was also offered a part-time position as process coordinator.

