Tax rate set by Newtown-Harris Board of Education; meal prices increased by ten cents

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education set the tax rate and approved meal prices on August 13th.

The tax rate was set at $6.6331 per $100 of assessed valuation. That is $.0726 higher than last year’s.

Meal prices were increased by 10 cents for all categories. Prices for breakfast will be $1.70 for kindergarten through sixth grade, $1.80 for seventh through 12th grade, $2.35 for an adult, 30 cents for reduced, and 35 cents for extra milk. Lunch prices will be $2.45 for kindergarten through sixth grade, $2.60 for seventh through 12th grade, $3.35 for an adult, 40 cents for reduced, and 35 cents for extra milk.

The board approved Principal Kim Palmer as the drug testing coordinator and Counselor Megan Brown as the migratory and English as a Second Language coordinator. Transportation drivers were approved, including Ron Hall, Danny Busick, and Sandy Busick for routes; Linda Hague as a substitute; and Caleb Fairley and Mike Otto for athletics.

The board approved using the company Research to Practice for school speech-language pathologist needs, the continuation of the Parents as Teachers program, the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point Plan, the Annual Secretary of the Board Report, computer usage policies, the teacher and student handbooks, the discipline and drug policies, and a bus maintenance agreement with Princeton.

In an executive session, the hiring of social studies teacher Samantha Pesquiera was approved.

