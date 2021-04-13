Grundy County Commission reviews election results; terminate Grundy County emergency declaration degree

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission on April 13th went over election results and terminated the county’s emergency declaration in regard to the pandemic.

Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray reports the county will follow state statutes on the ordinance involving enforcement of brush control adjacent to county roads.

Landowners will be allowed 30 days from the delivery of written notification to eradicate brush. Bids will not be taken on specific jobs unless they exceed the state threshold.

Anyone interested in clearing brush should contact the Grundy County Clerk’s Office.

Ray says the emergency declaration was terminated because the state is moving into a recovery phase. The commission declared a state of emergency for the county in March 2020.

The commission purchased units from RenoDry to help remove moisture from the foundations of the courthouse and prosecuting attorney’s office and protect the stonework of the buildings. The units cost $9,800 for the courthouse and $5,000 for the prosecuting attorney’s office. The units have a life expectancy of 25 years.

The commission is working with Attorney Ivan Schraeder on a memorandum of understanding for the Streambank Stabilization project near the Thompson River Bridge on Highway 6. The agreement will be between Grundy County and the Grundy County Industrial Development Corporation.

An Emergency Management Performance Grant application was approved. The 50/50 reimbursement grant is for emergency management. The commission also made an application for a soft target security grant.

Four thousand six hundred seventy dollars was transferred from general revenue to the Local Emergency Planning Commission. Ray noted it was a budgeted transfer.

Ray and Commissioner Brad Chumbley will attend the Missouri Association of Counties Legislative Day in Jefferson City Monday.

