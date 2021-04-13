Bethany man charged with making threats with a firearm

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Bethany man has been charged in Harrison County after he allegedly made threats with a firearm on April 10.

Thirty-one-year-old John Eskridge faces felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon, exhibiting, and unlawful possession of a firearm. A bond appearance hearing is scheduled for April 14th.

A probable cause statement says Eskridge claimed he and his girlfriend got into an argument, and his brother-in-law came to calm down Eskridge. The girlfriend’s daughter told law enforcement she heard pushing and yelling and saw Eskridge holding a handgun. The brother-in-law reportedly said Eskridge made gestures as if he were going to run and believed he could have thrown the gun.

The probable cause statement notes a handgun was located behind Eskridge’s residence in the neighbor’s yard within throwing distance from where he made the gesture.

