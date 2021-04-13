Trial date set for Hamilton man charged with murder

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A jury trial has been scheduled in DeKalb County for a Hamilton man charged with second-degree murder.

Thirty-seven-year-old Frank Randall Allen Bostic’s trial is scheduled for October 18th through 22nd. A pre-trial conference is set for September 13th. Bostic has also been charged with first-degree domestic assault, serious physical injury. The case was transferred from Caldwell County to DeKalb County on a change of venue in February.

In another case, Bostic has been charged in Daviess County with felony driving while intoxicated, persistent offender. He is next scheduled for court in that case on July 6th.

A probable cause statement from Hamilton Police Chief April Melte says a Daviess County deputy observed an unresponsive woman, identified as Samantha Jo Hovey, with a towel partially over her face in a vehicle driven by Bostic. That was during a traffic stop for a lane violation in Jamesport in October. The left side of the woman’s face was reportedly swollen and partially covered in blood.

Hovey was transported to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph in what was called critical condition. She died two days later. Melte says it is believed a physical altercation occurred at the couple’s home, and Bostic attempted to flee with Hovey without seeking medical treatment for her.

