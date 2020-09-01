Grundy County Commission approves requests for COVID-19 relief funding

The Grundy County Commission approved three requests for COVID-19 relief funding the morning of Tuesday, September 1st. Approval was given to the Grundy County Health Department, Trenton R-9 School District, and Sunnyview Nursing Home.

It was announced N95 masks have been received and put in stock for emergency medical services personnel. New vendors are being used to ensure supplies are readily available.

Work continues on the Sandhill Bridge near Northeast 110th Avenue and Northeast 10th Street in Marion Township. About 800 tons of material have been used to repair damages at the Federal Emergency Management Agency site.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares