Putnam County Health Department to distribute cloth face masks and hand sanitizer

The Putnam County Health Department will hand out washable cloth face masks and hand sanitizer in communities Thursday, September 3rd.

The free distribution will start at the Lucerne Christian Church that morning from 8 to 9 o’clock. Other locations will include the Martinstown School from 10:30 to 11:30, Livonia Shelter from 1:30 to 2:30 in the afternoon, and in the Unionville Hy-Vee parking lot from 3 to 4 o’clock.

Education on masks will be provided. Persons may pick up masks for everyone in their households Thursday, September 3rd.

Questions should be directed to the Putnam County Health Department at 660-947-2429.

