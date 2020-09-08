Grundy County Commission accepts bids for vehicles and 911 call system

The Grundy County Commission accepted bids the morning of Tuesday, September 8th for the sale of three county vehicles and purchasing of Next Generation 911 call handling hardware and software.

Bids were accepted from Mary Hamilton for a 2002 Chevrolet Impala for $500 and Frontier Auto and Truck Parts for a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck for $888.88 and a 2003 Ford dump truck for $1,555.55.

A bid was accepted from Central Square for the 911 call handling equipment for $131,115.92. Central Square is based out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and sales and service are based in Lee’s Summit. Century Link/Intrado, Century Link/Motorola, and West/Intrado also submitted bids ranging from $122,054.39 to $152,655.69. A 60/40 grant through the Missouri Department of Public Safety will be used to purchase the hardware and software.

Shannon Howe of the Howe Company and Steve Wolfe and Tom Decker of Decker Construction Services joined the Grundy County Commission for a teleconference with Taylor Frandson of the Missouri Department of Transportation. The teleconference served as a preconstruction meeting and notice to proceed on an Off-System Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation project on Southwest 80th Avenue. The project will include the removal of the existing bridge and construction of a new 107-foot single-span precast concrete I-girder bridge. The contracted completion date is May 28th, 2021 or 120 days after the road is closed.

Ambulance Director Steve Tracy reported more patients are being transported who have tested positive for COVID-19, which has resulted in an increased need for advanced precautions for patient care providers.

Information was submitted concerning unclaimed property to the office of Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick. Grundy County performs an unclaimed property check through the state treasurer’s office each year. Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray notes the unclaimed property website shows $155.75 due to be returned to Grundy County.

There were no expense reports submitted for Coronavirus Relief Fund allocations the morning of Tuesday, September 8th.

