Trenton School District notified that THS volleyball player tests positive for COVID-19

The Trenton R-IX district has been notified that one of the THS volleyball players has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to MSHSAA regulations, this means that it is necessary for the entire player roster and coaching staff to be quarantined from the point of the last contact with the positive case. The Grundy County Health Department along with the Trenton R-IX School District will conduct a close contact investigation and any students or adults who are determined to be close contacts will be notified by either the health department or Trenton R-IX.

High school volleyball parents are asked to monitor their child and if they begin having any COVID like symptoms such as loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, cough, congestion or runny nose, headache, sore throat, fever (>100.4), chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea, to consult with the family doctor.

THS will be in contact with all of the schools on the schedule between now and the players’ return date of September 16, 2020, to attempt to reschedule those contests.

