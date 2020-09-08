Minnesota woman life-flighted after crashing on I-35

A Minnesota woman was taken to a Kansas City hospital following a single vehicle accident early Monday evening three miles south of Bethany.

The highway patrol listed injuries as serious for 38 year old Tiffany Wadley of Owatonna, Minnesota. She was taken by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany and later flown by a medical helicopter (Life Flight Eagle) to the Truman Medical Center in Kansas City. The patrol said she was not using a seat belt.

A trooper reported the car was northbound when it traveled off the west side of Interstate 35. The driver apparently over-corrected causing the car to skid off the east side where it went down an embankment and overturned several times.

The report noted the driver was thrown out of the wreckage as the vehicle came to rest upright and was demolished in the accident at 5:50 pm Monday.

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares