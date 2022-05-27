Grundy County authorities report three arrests

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports three arrests on May 26th and 27th.

Fifty-two-year-old Donald Harold Tucker of Trenton was arrested May 26th on a capias warrant on felony passing a bad check of $500 or more involving no account or insufficient funds. He was extradited from Harrison County. Bond was set at $15,000 cash or corporate surety. Probation was suspended until further order of the court. Tucker is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 9th.

Forty-eight-year-old James Lindsay Gause of Kidder was arrested by the Trenton Police Department on May 26th on failure to register as a sex offender involving a second offense. He was already in the Grundy County Jail. He posted a bond of $5,000 cash only. A special condition was for him to be supervised by North Missouri Court Services if bond was posted.

Court documents accuse Gause of failing to register as a sex offender with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office between November 7th, 2021, and May 22nd for residing at 120 Highland Street Lot Number 3 in Trenton. He is required to register as a sex offender because he was convicted in Daviess County Circuit Court in January 2009 of second-degree statutory sodomy.

Thirty-three-year-old Michael Sanders of Marshall was arrested on May 27th for allegedly failing to appear in court on an original charge of misdemeanor non-support. He was to be extradited from the Western Reception, Diagnostic, and Correctional Center of Saint Joseph.

Bond was set at $2,500 cash only for Sanders.

Gause and Sanders are scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 14th.