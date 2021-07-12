Grundy County authorities report the arrest of 3 over the weekend

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Four counts have been filed against a man from central Missouri arrested Friday night in Grundy County during a highway patrol traffic stop.

Twenty-eight-year-old Bradley Nathan Teal Lybarger appears Tuesday for arraignment in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Lybarger has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, listed as heroin. He’s also accused of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia which was described as needles with a residue of an amphetamine analog with the alleged intent of introducing into the body.

Lybarger also is charged with tampering with physical evidence by allegedly trying to conceal or suppress the existence of needles. The other count is for driving while his license was suspended or revoked. Bond is $15,000 cash. Court information indicates Lybarger has two previous felony drug possession convictions from February and May of this year in Miller and Laclede counties.

Twenty-five-year-old Tristan Lee Vencill of Trenton was arrested Saturday by a Grundy County sheriff’s deputy on a felony charge of delivering a controlled substance listed in court records as suboxone. The information notes the drug was delivered to what’s called a cooperating source. Bond is $10,000 cash with Vencill to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of the circuit court.

Trenton resident Arron Franklin Waldrep, age 32, was arrested after failing to appear in court on June 9. Bond is $1,000 with Waldrep scheduled Tuesday in the Associate Division of the circuit court.

Original charges from May 2020 involve 4th-degree assault and 2nd-degree harassment.

Related