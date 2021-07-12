Royalty crowned and winners announced in shooting sports competition at Livingston County Fair

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Royalty has been crowned for the Livingston County Fair near Chillicothe.

Selected as Queen to reign over activities this week were Rachel Holt, Princess Bridgett Eller, Junior Princess Alyssa Harris, and Clover Princess is Elizabeth Buttman.

Several youths placed in the shooting sports divided up by ages into the junior, intermediate, and senior divisions at Livingston County Fair.

Shooting Sports: Junior 8-10, Intermediate 11-13, Senior 14 & Older:

Archery

Compound Fingers Intermediate

Andrew Schreiner Alyssa Harris Braden Stimpson

Compound Finger Junior

Daivinee Creason Tabitha Harris Rayanna Harris

Compound Release Junior

Leon Nickell Colton Carr Rowdy Miller

Compound Release Intermediate

Yoo Jung Lee Luke Nickell Connor Peery

Compound Release Senior

Milo Costner Abby Jones Jasper Jones

Recurve Junior

Alli Ray

BB-Pellet Junior

Luke Turner Rayanna Harris Tabitha Harris

BB-Pellet Intermediate

Alyssa Harris

Small Bore- Junior

Sang Hyun Lee Quinten Eskew Sang Joon Lee

Small Bore-Intermediate

Connor Peery

Small Bore-Senior

Abby Jones Jasper Jones

Muzzleloading -Intermediate

Yoo Jung Lee

Muzzleloading – Senior

Ethan Gabrielson

Western Heritage-Junior

Quiten Eskew

Western Heritage – Intermediate

Yoo Jung Lee

Western Heritage – Senior

Ethan Gabrielson

Shotgun Skeet – Senior

Wade Horton Ethan Cooper Clayton Walker

Shotgun trap doubles – Senior

Ethan Davis Morgan Anderson Ethan Cooper

Shotgun trap singles – Intermediate

Conner Peery Harlee Beck Greg Crouch

Shotgun trap singles – Senior

Ethan Cooper Clayton Walker Porter Ficken

