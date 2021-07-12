Royalty crowned and winners announced in shooting sports competition at Livingston County Fair

Local News July 12, 2021 KTTN News
2021 Livingston County Fair Royalty
Royalty has been crowned for the Livingston County Fair near Chillicothe.

Selected as Queen to reign over activities this week were Rachel Holt, Princess Bridgett Eller, Junior Princess Alyssa Harris, and Clover Princess is Elizabeth Buttman.

Several youths placed in the shooting sports divided up by ages into the junior, intermediate, and senior divisions at Livingston County Fair.

 

2021 Livingston County Fair Royalty
Pictured in this photo submitted by fair officials, left to right are: Queen Rachel Holt, Princess Bridgett Eller, Junior Princess Alyssa Harris, and Clover Princess Elizabeth Buttman

 

Shooting Sports: Junior 8-10, Intermediate 11-13, Senior 14 & Older:

Archery

Compound Fingers Intermediate

  1. Andrew Schreiner
  2. Alyssa Harris
  3. Braden Stimpson

Compound Finger Junior

  1. Daivinee Creason
  2. Tabitha Harris
  3. Rayanna Harris

Compound Release Junior

  1. Leon Nickell
  2. Colton Carr
  3. Rowdy Miller

Compound Release Intermediate

  1. Yoo Jung Lee
  2. Luke Nickell
  3. Connor Peery

Compound Release Senior

  1. Milo Costner
  2. Abby Jones
  3. Jasper Jones

Recurve Junior

  1. Alli Ray

BB-Pellet Junior

  1. Luke Turner
  2. Rayanna Harris
  3. Tabitha Harris

BB-Pellet Intermediate

  1. Alyssa Harris

Small Bore- Junior

  1. Sang Hyun Lee
  2. Quinten Eskew
  3. Sang Joon Lee

Small Bore-Intermediate

  1. Connor Peery

Small Bore-Senior

  1. Abby Jones
  2. Jasper Jones

Muzzleloading -Intermediate

  1. Yoo Jung Lee

Muzzleloading – Senior

  1. Ethan Gabrielson

Western Heritage-Junior

  1. Quiten Eskew

Western Heritage – Intermediate

  1. Yoo Jung Lee

Western Heritage – Senior

  1. Ethan Gabrielson

Shotgun Skeet – Senior

  1. Wade Horton
  2. Ethan Cooper
  3. Clayton Walker

Shotgun trap doubles – Senior

  1. Ethan Davis
  2. Morgan Anderson
  3. Ethan Cooper

Shotgun trap singles – Intermediate

  1. Conner Peery
  2. Harlee Beck
  3. Greg Crouch

Shotgun trap singles – Senior

  1. Ethan Cooper
  2. Clayton Walker
  3. Porter Ficken
