Royalty crowned and winners announced in shooting sports competition at Livingston County Fair

Royalty has been crowned for the Livingston County Fair near Chillicothe.
Selected as Queen to reign over activities this week were Rachel Holt, Princess Bridgett Eller, Junior Princess Alyssa Harris, and Clover Princess is Elizabeth Buttman.
Several youths placed in the shooting sports divided up by ages into the junior, intermediate, and senior divisions at Livingston County Fair.
Shooting Sports: Junior 8-10, Intermediate 11-13, Senior 14 & Older:
Archery
Compound Fingers Intermediate
- Andrew Schreiner
- Alyssa Harris
- Braden Stimpson
Compound Finger Junior
- Daivinee Creason
- Tabitha Harris
- Rayanna Harris
Compound Release Junior
- Leon Nickell
- Colton Carr
- Rowdy Miller
Compound Release Intermediate
- Yoo Jung Lee
- Luke Nickell
- Connor Peery
Compound Release Senior
- Milo Costner
- Abby Jones
- Jasper Jones
Recurve Junior
- Alli Ray
BB-Pellet Junior
- Luke Turner
- Rayanna Harris
- Tabitha Harris
BB-Pellet Intermediate
- Alyssa Harris
Small Bore- Junior
- Sang Hyun Lee
- Quinten Eskew
- Sang Joon Lee
Small Bore-Intermediate
- Connor Peery
Small Bore-Senior
- Abby Jones
- Jasper Jones
Muzzleloading -Intermediate
- Yoo Jung Lee
Muzzleloading – Senior
- Ethan Gabrielson
Western Heritage-Junior
- Quiten Eskew
Western Heritage – Intermediate
- Yoo Jung Lee
Western Heritage – Senior
- Ethan Gabrielson
Shotgun Skeet – Senior
- Wade Horton
- Ethan Cooper
- Clayton Walker
Shotgun trap doubles – Senior
- Ethan Davis
- Morgan Anderson
- Ethan Cooper
Shotgun trap singles – Intermediate
- Conner Peery
- Harlee Beck
- Greg Crouch
Shotgun trap singles – Senior
- Ethan Cooper
- Clayton Walker
- Porter Ficken