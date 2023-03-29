GRM Networks announces 2023 Youth Tour winners

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two students were selected to represent GRM Networks at the 2023 Foundation for Rural Service Youth Tour to Washington, D.C. Amanda Jefferson, of Browning, Missouri, and Emma Walkup, of Princeton, Missouri, will travel to the nation’s capital this summer and join other youth representing rural telecommunication providers.

The FRS Youth Tour is an all-expense paid trip that brings together students from across the United States. Attendees will learn about broadband applications in rural communities, tour famous historical sites and monuments, and meet with representatives from the Federal Communications Commission as well as staff and members of Congress from the attendee’s congressional district. Students also attend sessions focused on developing leadership skills.

Jefferson and Walkup are both juniors in high school. Jefferson attends Linn County R-1 and is the daughter of Briana Jefferson. Walkup is the daughter of Sam and Lucy Walkup and the late Sara Walkup. She attends Princeton R-5.

To be eligible for the tour, an applicant must be in high school and age 16 or 17 at the time of the tour. The applicant must also have a parent or legal guardian who is an active member of GRM Networks.

