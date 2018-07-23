Grant City man life-flighted after crashing in Worth County

A Grant City man received serious injuries when the sports utility vehicle he was driving hit a concrete culvert and overturned in Worth County.

Thirty-eight-year-old Ronnie Dine was flown by medical helicopter to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

The accident happened around the noon hour Friday six miles south of Allendale on Route C when the Southbound SUV traveled off the right side of the road, hit a concrete culvert, went out of control and overturned three times before coming to rest on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The SUV was demolished and authorities report Dine was wearing a seatbelt.

