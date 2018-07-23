Livingston County Fair market animal sale nets $130,000

The market animal sale at the Livingston County Fair in Chillicothe produced nearly $130,000.

One hundred ninety-four animals were sold to 84 buyers with the average price per animal selling at $669 dollars. That includes an average price of $909 for steers, $696 for swine, $615 for sheep, $482 for hams, $433 for rabbits, $410 for broilers, and $378 for goats.

The top ten buyers were Chula Farmers Coop, Hutchinson and Company, BTC Bank, T and R Soil Service, Jerry Litton Family Foundation, Farm Bureau Insurance and Agent Joe Neptune, Copeland Construction, J.D. Bishop Construction, Rusty Black, and Chillicothe State Bank.

Livingston County Fair President Shane Baxter said Livingston County 4-H and FFA youth continue to be strongly supported by area businesses and individuals who made the livestock sale such a success again this year.

Baxter said the Fair Board recognizes and appreciates the life lessons that support and commitment helps to provide for youth through the sale.

