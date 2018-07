A Bevier resident received serious injuries late Saturday morning when the car she was driving overturned west of Macon.

Twenty-four-year-old Morgan Kidd was transported to Samaritan Hospital in Macon.

The accident happened one mile west of Macon on the south outer road when the eastbound car went off the left side of the road and overturned before coming to rest on its wheels.

The car was demolished and the patrol reports Kidd was not wearing a seatbelt.

