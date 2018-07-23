McGuire Creek Bridge on Route 116 now open to traffic

The McGuire Creek Bridge on Route 116, just east of the Buchanan/Clinton county line is now open to all traffic. Crews from Capital Paving and Construction, LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, were able to reopen the bridge yesterday evening, July 19.

Contractor crews closed the bridge in June and replaced it with a box culvert. The new roadway over the culvert is wider to match the pavement to the east and west of the bridge. New guardrail was also part of this project.

Though the roadway has reopened, motorists are urged to continue to use caution and eliminate distractions. Workers and machinery may still be on the roadsides, close to the roadway, completing parts of the project.

