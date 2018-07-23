Missouri AG Hawley: There are multiple investigations into Table Rock Lake incident

Missouri’s Attorney General says “multiple investigations” are underway into Thursday evening’s boating incident on Table Rock Lake near Branson, an incident which killed 17 people.

Brian Hauswirth with the Missourinet files this report:

Attorney General Josh Hawley traveled to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Command Center in Branson this weekend, where he briefed reporters. He says there are multiple investigations into the tragedy, involving several agencies. Hawley says there’s an investigation into the sinking of the vessel itself, and says the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the U-S Coast Guard are handling that.

Hawley also says there is another investigation into the circumstances that led to Thursday evening’s tragedy, and says the Missouri State Highway Patrol is overseeing that. Hawley also tells reporters he is “strongly encouraging” the owners of “Ride the Ducks” to cooperate with the Highway Patrol’s investigation.

