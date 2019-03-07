Grant City man killed in I-35 crash south of Pattonsburg

A pickup truck accident one mile south of Pattonsburg Thursday morning claimed the life of a Grant City man.

The Highway Patrol reports 85-year-old Charles Florea dead was pronounced dead by the Daviess County coroner. He was taken to the Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.

Florea drove the pickup south on Interstate 35 when he reportedly lost control on the ice-covered road. The vehicle traveled off the west side of the road, down an embankment, overturned, and came to rest on its top. Florea did not wear a safety device.

This is the first traffic fatality in Daviess County this year investigated by the Patrol.