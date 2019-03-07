Cameron teen injured in Highway 6 crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Cameron resident sustained moderate injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove ran off the road and ultimately overturned half of a mile west of Jamesport Thursday morning.

An ambulance transported 19-year-old Caitlin Ramsey to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The SUV traveled east on Highway 6 before it reportedly crossed the center line, ran off the north side of the road, went airborne, struck an embankment, and continued to travel northeast. The vehicle then struck a tree before overturning and coming to rest on its driverâ€™s side.

The SUV was totaled thee Patrol notes Ramsey wore a safety device.