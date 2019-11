A Trenton High School junior has been recognized as a Student of the Quarter at Grand River Technical School of Chillicothe.

Ellie Boman was one of 20 students selected by Grand River instructors based on outstanding work ethic, excellent attendance, good manners, superior grades, and/or significant improvement of grades and attendance.

Boman will receive a certificate of excellence and sweatshirt and be featured on the Grand River Technical School Wall of Fame.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares