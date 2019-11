Four Trenton FFA members competed at the district level at Cameron on Wednesday.

Receiving first place were Allena Allen in Missouri Cattleman’s, and Kidridge Griffin in Missouri Quarter Horse Association. Both eligible to compete at the state level in January.

Colton Roy placed second in Missouri Institute of Cooperatives and is an alternate for state competition.

Olivia Roberts presented a Sheep Producers speech and placed in the top four.

