Hodge Presbyterian Church to host fundraiser for Bright Futures Trenton

A fundraiser for the Bright Futures Trenton initiative is scheduled on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Hodge Presbyterian Church in Trenton.

What’s called the “Hodge Drive-Through Cafe” will offer tenderloin sandwiches with toppings, chips and a cookie from 12 noon until 1:30 on Sunday. This is an eat and pay what you want promotion.

Money raised at the event will be designated toward the purchase of winter boots for area children.

Orders will be taken by phone after 12 noon on Sunday by calling the church at 359 5394. Hodge Presbyterian Church is at 315 West Crowder Road in Trenton.

