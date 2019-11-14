Kettner handed 5-year prison sentence in Daviess County on assault and kidnapping charges

A sentencing hearing was held in Division One of Daviess County Circuit Court on Wednesday for a Belton man who pleaded guilty in September to felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor third-degree kidnapping.

Online court information shows Caleb Kettner was sentenced to a facility to be determined by the Missouri Department of Corrections for five years on the assault charge and to the Daviess DeKalb County Jail for 90 days on the kidnapping charge. The sentences are to run concurrently to each other and consecutive to all other sentences. Civil judgment was entered against Kettner for the Crime Victims Compensation Fund for $46.

Kettner and Connor Monteer of Jamesport were accused of leaving another person lying unconscious in a ditch or road in Jamesport in June.

Monteer entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Daviess County Circuit Court in October to the felonies of first-degree assault or attempt and second-degree kidnapping. He is scheduled for a plea or trial setting on December 11th.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares