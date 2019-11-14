Joey Nelson makes court appearance in Diemel brothers case

The Braymer farmer accused of killing Nick and Justin Diemel of Wisconsin appeared in the Associate Division of Caldwell County Circuit Court on Thursday via Polycom.

Garland “Joey” Nelson’s case was continued to January 9, 2020, at 10 am for a preliminary hearing setting or waiver. He has been charged with two counts each of felony first-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse, tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution, and armed criminal action.

Nelson also faces felony charges of first degree tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held without bond.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares