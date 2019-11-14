With community support, organizers hope to complete $500,000 remodel of Trenton VFW post

Joseph L. Norton VFW Post 919 plans to remodel its hall at 919 Washington Street in Trenton.

Commander Tony Ralston says the anticipated $500,000 remodel would make the building ADA compliant and handicap accessible with a lift elevator. Several other upgrades are planned to make the VFW Hall a “safe place for veterans,” including installing the internet and cable and redo the kitchen.

Exterior remodeling work planned includes taking off the tin, pressure dying the existing brick a darker color, and pressurizing a flag on one side.

The VFW hopes to expand its honors program by being able to train more veterans at the building, have an office available for a vet center counselor to have a more private space and make the building more energy-efficient.

Quartermaster Sam Smith says he believes the remodeling will allow the Joseph L. Norton VFW Post to expand the services it offers, including free transportation for veterans to the VA at Kansas City, Cameron, and Leavenworth.

Other services offered include a veterans service officer helping with paperwork and claims and offering a scholarship to a veteran or financial needs student per semester. The VFW also works with the food pantry, senior center, Salvation Army, and three or four city organizations.

The VFW has already held some fundraisers to raise the money needed for the project and plans to hold more, including a quilt raffle and a brick Walk of Honor. Ralston says anyone can have a veteran’s name put on a brick, whether or not the veteran was in a war zone. The post is also considering opening it up to allow VFW supporters to purchase bricks.

The post is researching federal and state grants and tax credits and donations are also being accepted.

Contact Joseph L. Norton VFW Post 919 Building Committee members Ryan Williams, Sam Smith, or Tony Ralston for more information on the remodeling and the services the VFW offers to the community.

