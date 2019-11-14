Trenton Police Department accepting donations for Shop with a Cop program

The Trenton Police Department is accepting donations for its Seventh Annual Shop with a Cop to be held next month.

The program allows children an opportunity to have positive interaction with law enforcement and allows the police department to assist children in a time of need during the Christmas season. The program is possible because of donations from businesses, organizations, agencies, and individuals in the community and region.

Anyone who would like to donate to Shop with a Cop should contact Lieutenant Larry Smith at the Trenton Police Department at 610 Main Street in Trenton, Missouri 64683 or by calling 660-359-2121.

Checks should be made payable to the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission with Shop with a Cop written on the memo line. Cash donations should be made in person at the police department.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares