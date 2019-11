Golf carts, ATVs, vintage cars, horses, trucks, and businesses can be entered for free for the Downtown Trenton Christmas Parade.

Line up for the parade will start in front of Geyer Hall on Main Street the afternoon of December 14th at 4:45, and the parade will begin at 5:15. There will be a prize for the best-decorated entry, and entries are encouraged to bring candy.

Contact Cindy Jennings to enter the December 14th Downtown Trenton Christmas Parade at 660-359-1923.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares