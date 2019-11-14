Chillicothe Area Arts Council staff attend meeting in Rocheport

Chillicothe Area Arts Council Administrator, Mary Lou VanDeventer, Assistant, Terri Dupy and Director, Mary Higgins, recently attended the Fall Gathering and Annual Meeting of the membership and board of the Missouri Association of Community Arts Agencies in Rocheport, Missouri.

Over sixty community arts leaders from across the state attended the meeting, which included networking, guest speakers from selected community arts agencies, a mini-professional development session led by Leslie Forrester, Executive Director of the Springfield Regional Arts Council, and presentations by MACAA’s statewide partners, including the Missouri Arts Council, Missouri Citizens for the Arts, Missouri Folk Arts Program and the Missouri Alliance for Arts Education.

MACAA is a network of Missouri community arts agencies that have served communities since 1979 and believes that the arts make communities better places to live. MACAA programs and services are designed to enhance members’ ability to create and sustain programs and services which meet their community’s needs.

MACAA’s office is in Hannibal MO and is staffed by Executive Director Michael Gaines and Office Assistant Kerrie Green-Otten. For more information about MACAA programs and services contact MACAA at 573-221-4853 or michaelg@hannibalarts.com or go to their website macaa.net.

