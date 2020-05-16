Grundy County R-5 Board of Education discusses graduation plans

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education discussed the high school and elementary graduations at a meeting Thursday evening. Both ceremonies are scheduled for June 27th, with the elementary in the morning and high school in the afternoon. More details are to be determined in the near future.

The board approved salary increases. Approval was given for steps for education and experience and a two percent raise for certified and non-certified staff members. The salary base was raised to $30,600.

Approval was given to a contract with the Terwilliger Therapy Team for occupational and physical therapy for $70 per hour for the services, a renovation for the girls restroom by the high school cafeteria with a budget of $3,000, and a reading curriculum purchase for the elementary school at $17,189.

The board accepted several bids for 2020-2021, including diesel and propane from MFA, with diesel at four cents off the pump price and propane at 89 cents per gallon. Other bids were approved for milk from Prairie Farms and bread items from Galt Hometown Grocery. Only one bid each was submitted for diesel, propane, milk, and bread.

An athletic coop agreement was approved with the Newtown Harris R-3 School District for the 2020-2021 school year.

The board discussed funds available from the CARES Act. Grundy R-5 has been allocated to receive $41,000 for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and improvements in technology.

Electricity use was discussed. The administration was directed to gather more information and report at the next board meeting.

District principals reported all grades have been determined and completed. Twenty-one high school students and 45 elementary students qualified to attend a reward trip in the fall for completing their instructional requirements.

It was also reported more than 60 students received lunches served by the district during the school’s closure. The last day for food service was Wednesday.

After a closed session, it was announced the board accepted three resignations. They were from Head Cook Jenny Gann, High School Principal William Dow, and Third Grade Teacher Danessa Stout.

The board also approved a few hirings. They were Leetta Fordyce and Alesia Campbell as half-time instructors in the fifth grade classroom as well as Ty Stillwell as the boys and girls head varsity basketball coach.

