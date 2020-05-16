Trenton man arrested on felony allegation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man Thursday on felony driving while revoked or suspended. Fifty-nine year old James Irving Lewellen’s bond is $2,500, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court May 26th.

Court documents accuse Lewellen of operating a motor vehicle on 28th Street during a time when his operator’s license was revoked and acting with criminal negligence in that he knew or was aware his license was revoked. Court information indicates he was convicted of driving while revoked in Jackson County Independence Court in October 2013 for events in May and July 2012 and convicted of driving while revoked in Wyandotte County District Court in October 2012 for events in July 2012.

