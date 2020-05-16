Vacant house near Trenton destroyed by fire

A vacant house near Trenton is considered a complete loss after a fire Thursday night. Firefighter Alex Lovell reports the structure at 355 South U. S. Highway 65 was fully involved when the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District arrived on scene.

Firefighters contained the fire to the structure of origin and protected any exposures. Grundy County Rural Fire Chief Kenny Roberts notes the fire was allowed to burn out.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is undetermined, but Roberts believes lightning hit the house. The owner of the house is unknown.

Grundy County Rural was at the scene about one hour. The Trenton Fire Department, Grundy County Ambulance, and Grundy County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 5 Shares