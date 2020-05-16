Galt Board of Aldermen hold employee review

The Galt Board of Aldermen held an employee review for the city clerk and a wage review for a maintenance employee Wednesday.

City Clerk Ashley Bonnett was given a three percent raise. Her new annual salary will be about $12,730.80 for the part-time position.

Jared Axtell is now a certified water and wastewater operator for Galt. His new annual salary will be around $35,360 for the full-time position. Bonnett notes Axtell’s pay was changed from hourly to an annual salary since he took the Department of Natural Resources water and sewer classes to be certified as a water operator.

