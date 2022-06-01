Governor Parson grants 18 pardons during May

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

For the month of May 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.

Families have been or are in the process of being notified.

Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to reduce the backlog inherited by his administration.

Pardons:

Crystal Tibbs-Moss Alan Roberson Billy Kidd Jr. Michael Misuraca Tommy Looney Derrick Weisbrod Guy Arnwine Timothy Sullivan Clinton Painter Zachary DeWitt Steven Harshbarger Rob Reed Harry Dasch Troy Goad Charles Jones David Pullen Kelva Arnold Michael Kolivas