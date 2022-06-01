Governor Parson grants 18 pardons during May

State News June 1, 2022 KTTN News
Pardon Granted news graphic
For the month of May 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.

Families have been or are in the process of being notified. 

Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to reduce the backlog inherited by his administration. 

Pardons:

  1. Crystal Tibbs-Moss
  2. Alan Roberson
  3. Billy Kidd Jr.
  4. Michael Misuraca
  5. Tommy Looney
  6. Derrick Weisbrod
  7. Guy Arnwine
  8. Timothy Sullivan
  9. Clinton Painter
  10. Zachary DeWitt
  11. Steven Harshbarger
  12. Rob Reed
  13. Harry Dasch
  14. Troy Goad
  15. Charles Jones
  16. David Pullen
  17. Kelva Arnold
  18. Michael Kolivas
