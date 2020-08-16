Governor Parson appoints Jessica Krawczyk as Judge for 16th Judicial Circuit

Governor Mike Parson appointed Jessica Agnelly Krawczyk as Associate Circuit Judge for the 16th Judicial Circuit. She will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Richard T. Standridge.

Ms. Krawczyk, of Raymore, currently serves as a partner at Wendt Law Firm, P.C. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Avila University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law.

The 16th Judicial Circuit encompasses only Jackson County in Missouri

