Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education approved the 2021-2022 audit on December 14, 2022.

Instructional effectiveness was also approved.

Superintendent Roger Alley reported BTC Bank donated $1,200 to the school library.

Current taxes were reviewed. Harrison County’s are $125,003.26, and Daviess County’s are $107,642.18.

Related