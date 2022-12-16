Cameron man facing three felony charges after enticing 14-year-old girl to engage in sex

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Cameron man faces three felony charges in Caldwell County after he allegedly used electronic messaging to entice a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual contact.

Fifty-one-year-old Rusty Lee Herring has been charged with enticement or attempted enticement of a child, possession of pornography involving a second or subsequent offense or possession of more than 20 pictures, one film, or videotape; and invasion of privacy involving a victim less than 18 years of age. He is to be held without bond.

A probable cause statement accuses Herring of using an app called Signal Chat to persuade and entice the girl to engage in sexual contact with him. The messages are believed to have started in July and continued to late September.

During the execution of a search warrant at Herring’s home, his cell phone was seized. Content extracted from the phone allegedly included a video filmed outside the girl’s residence of a female inside the residence using a bathroom. The female in the video was identified as the girl.

Herring has been charged in Clinton County with the enticement of a child and is to appear in court on that charge on January 18, 2023.

