Get hooked with Missouri Department of Conservation’s “Free Fishing Days” on June 11 and 12

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation invites the public to get hooked on fishing through its Free Fishing Days on June 11 and 12. During Free Fishing Days, anyone may fish in the Show-Me State without having to buy a fishing permit, trout permit, or trout park daily tag.

Free Fishing Days is an annual MDC event that takes place statewide on the Saturday and Sunday following the first Monday in June.

Aside from not needing permits, other fishing regulations remain in effect during Free Fishing Days, such as limits on the size and the number of fish an angler may keep. Special permits may still be required in some counties, cities, or private fishing areas. Trespass laws remain in effect on private property.

MDC reminds anglers in Missouri that fishing permits are required before and after June 11 and 12, unless an angler is exempt by age or other factors. All other fishing regulations are also in effect.

Conservation makes Missouri a great place to fish. Missouri has more than a million acres of surface water, and most of it provides great fishing. More than 200 different fish species are found in Missouri, with more than 20 of them being game fish for the state’s more than 1.1 million anglers. Learn more about fishing in Missouri at this link.

Need fishing gear? MDC works with numerous libraries and other locations around the state to loan fishing gear for free. Loaner gear includes fishing poles and a simple tackle box with hooks, sinkers, and bobbers. Worms, minnows, or other bait are not provided. Find MDC Rod and Reel Loaner Program locations at this link.

For information on Missouri fishing regulations, fish identification, and more, get a copy of MDC’s 2022 Summary of Missouri Fishing Regulations where permits are sold, or online at this link.