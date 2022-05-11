Obituary & Services: Michael “Mac” McDaniel

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Michael H. “Mac” McDaniel, 55, Turney, MO passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Liberty Hospital.

He was born on October 17, 1966, in Bethany, Missouri the son of J.B. and Joyce (Doty) McDaniel.

On October 20, 1995, he married Christina Gienapp in Liberty, Missouri. She survives of the home.

Mac was baptized in 1977. He was a member of the Polo Saddle Club and the Crooked River Posse. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, and time with friends around the campfire. He also loved critters and enjoyed civil war re-enactment.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Homer and Bernice McDaniel and John and Lucy Doty; father-in-law, David Gienapp and an aunt, Jean Kirkman.

In addition to his wife, Mac is survived by his parents, J.B. and Joyce McDaniel; brothers, Chris (Helen) McDaniel, David (Dana) McDaniel, and Steve (Leanna) McDaniel; mother-in-law, Kathy Nilges; brothers-in-law, Mike (Rhonda) Gienapp and Casey (Cindy) Gienapp and sister-in-law, Donna (Lee) Meek.

Mac has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, MO.

Memorial Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, MO. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Big River Ranch. Memorials may be made to the family, checks payable to Christina McDaniel in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.