Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics passes through area communities

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Missouri has passed through area communities.

Spokesperson Carrie Pfeifer reports there were about a dozen participants when the torch run went through Gallatin on May 10, Chillicothe had about two dozen participants on May 11, and Cameron around 10.

There are expected to be about a dozen participants when the torch run is in Brookfield on May 12 at 1 p.m. including athletes.

On May 13, the event will be in Kirksville at 8 a.m. and through Macon at 10 a.m.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Missouri involves officers carrying the Flame of Hope to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Missouri athletes.

The 2022 Special Olympics Missouri State Summer Games will be held in Columbia from May 20 through 22, 2022.