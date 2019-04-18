A Gallatin couple has pleaded guilty in Division One of Circuit Court on multiple charges, including attempted trafficking in stolen identities, stealing, and drug-related charges.

The court accepted guilty pleas from Johnny Leonard and Amanda Marie Rainey, sentence assessment reports were ordered, and they were remanded to the custody of the sheriff. The cases were continued to June 12th (at 10 am) in Daviess County Circuit Court. Bond for Amanda Rainey was taken up and denied.

Both were charged with felony attempted trafficking in stolen identities as well as the misdemeanors of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnny Rainey was also charged with the felonies of stealing–$750 or more and possession of a controlled substance as well as misdemeanor identity theft or attempted identity theft—first offense.

Amanda Rainey’s felony charges included financial exploitation of an elder or disabled person, two counts of stealing–$750 or more and stealing—all other property.

A change of venue from Daviess County to Livingston County was sustained in January for Amanda Rainey on her misdemeanor charges as well as the felonies of attempted trafficking in stolen identities and stealing–$750 or more, however, a plea hearing was scheduled to begin in Daviess County next week.

A probable cause statement accuses Amanda Rainey of obtaining access to others’ bank accounts and withdrawing currency using stolen credit devices. Stolen property was seized from the Rainey’s residence, totaling more than $1,000, and a large amount of mail and personal documents from numerous persons in Daviess County was found.