Chillicothe FFA Members to receive Area FFA Degree

Ten members of the Chillicothe FFA will be receiving their Area FFA Degree, in Chillicothe. Before receiving this degree they had to meet a number of qualifications and fill out an application that followed their SAE and leadership skills.

Those from our chapter who received the Area FFA Degree include Riley Brobst the daughter of Ryan and Stephanie Brobst, Devin Dowell the daughter of Darell and Tamera Dowell, Lindsay Eckert the daughter of Rick Eckert and Mindy Batye, Colten Johnson the son of Casey and Shanna Johnson, Lavey Jones the son of Michael and Nikki Jones, Wyatt Maddux the son of Brian and Heather Maddux, Bailey Pithan the daughter of Joseph and Marcia Pithan, Gabby Tiblow the daughter of Chris and Melissa Feese, and Catey Trout the daughter of Chris Trout and Carey Trout.

The Area FFA Degree is the highest degree that the Area II FFA Association can give to its members.