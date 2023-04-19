Gallatin Board of Education reorganizes at special meeting held on April 17th

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education reorganized at a special meeting on April 17th.

Approval was given to the certificate of elections from the Daviess County clerk.

The oath of office was administered to the newly-elected board members. Jeffrey Donovan, Amy Heldenbrand, and Debra Sweatman will serve three-year terms.

Officers elected were President Donovan, Vice President Jesse Bird, Secretary Carrie Holcomb, and Treasurer Vicki Corwin for treasurer.

Donovan was approved as the Missouri School Boards Association delegate. Pam Critten was approved as the MSBA alternate.

Related