Obituary & Services: Paul Thomas Fields, Sr.

Paul Thomas Fields, Sr., 66, Lock Springs, MO passed away at Wright Memorial Hospital on April 18, 2023, from natural causes.

He was born on April 25, 1956, to Paul M. and Ruby M. (Hulse) Fields in Kansas City, Missouri.

He was an amazing man, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandpa. He loved his family with all he had. He loved his community and the people in it. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Donna Peace and Joyce Neill; brothers, William “Bill” and Charles R. Fields; and daughters, Tracy L. Fields and Kimberly M. Fields.

Paul is survived by his wife, Bernice of the home; daughters, Stacy (Alan) Peebles, Lock Springs, MO, Debbie Abdill, St. Joseph, MO, Kimberly Rodd, Warrensburg, MO, and Sheire Kendall; sons, Jimmy (Jessica) Burnett, Wheeling, MO and Paul Fields, Jr., Lock Springs, MO; grandkids, Sara Maudlin, Shea Burnett, Sierra Rodd, Dakota Doolittle, Rebekah Baker, Morgan Strope, Skylar Fields, Brady Burnett, Michael Rodd, Nick Fields, Savannah Fields, Ian Davidson, Kyrsten Burnett, Jason Molden, Danielle Molden, Gage Burnett, Teegan Burnett, Blakely Elder, Lane Kendall, Lainey Burnett, Ashley Glasner; great-grandkids, Alex Allen, Heaven Elliott, and Winter Maudlin and six nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Country View Community Center, 32073 Major Ave., Jamesport, MO 64648 under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Jamesport, MO. The family will receive friends from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the community center.

