Five from Trenton arrested on drug allegations

Five individuals with Trenton addresses were arrested recently on various drug-related charges. Each is to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Fifty-one-year-old Misty Lynn Miller-Smith, who was arrested on Thursday, faces charges of delivery of a controlled substance with alleged intent to distribute methamphetamine; as well as unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia described as digital scales. Bond on these counts is $25,000 cash.

Misty Lee, as she was previously known, was served with a warrant accusing a violation of probation from a previous drug possession conviction. Bond is $15,000 with a March 14th appearance in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tad Gunner Whitson was arrested Saturday by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department on two felony counts of alleged delivery of marijuana a controlled substance, to an informant on November 20th of last year. Bond is $15,000.

Trenton Police late last week arrested three other individuals who each face a felony charge in Grundy County including possession of a controlled substance and methamphetamine.

They are 25-year-old Levi Judson O’Neal, 23-year-old Alexander James Curtis, and 20-year-old Dawson Ray Clark. Each has a $15,000 cash bond pending court appearances.